Fluctuations in electricity cause of deadly Windsor Forest fire
What was left of Rajindra Mohabir’s home after the fire
What was left of Rajindra Mohabir's home after the fire

-GFS says

THE Fire Department has confirmed that Sunday’s fire at Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara, which claimed the life of businessman Rajindra Mohabir, was caused by fluctuations in electricity.

According to a press release issued by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the fluctuations led to “arcing and sparking” at the breaker panel box which subsequently ignited nearby combustibles.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the building, located at Lot 194 Seventh Street, Windsor Forest, also housed a grocery store and a small church.

Also affected by the blaze was a one-storey wooden building located at Lot 197 Seventh Street, Windsor Forest.

“Due to radiated heat from the building of origin, a GPL meter and two meters of PVC piping were destroyed, while a staircase and western wall were damaged. Additionally, a wooden and galvanized shed was slightly damaged, while a wooden fence located at Lot 208 Seventh Street, Windsor Forest, was destroyed,” the release added.

Four working jets were deployed to the scene where an open water supply was used to extinguish the fire.

It was reported that the man’s wife and two sons were at home at the time of the blaze. They managed to exit the burning building and were later rushed to the West Demerara Hospital where they received treatment for the injuries they sustained.

Naomi Parris

