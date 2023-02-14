$413M Leguan stelling to be completed in June

THE $413 million Leguan stelling is expected to be completed by the end of June, according to Project Manager at the Public Works Ministry, Jermaine Braithwaite, during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“The projected completion date is the 30th of June, 2023. That is our target date…The works are progressing satisfactorily so far and we projected that the contractor, at the rate at which he’s progressing will be able to meet the target deadline that has been set. And we will be able to monitor and manage the facility so we can have an efficient implementation,” he said.

Rehabilitation of the stelling is being undertaken by S Maraj Contracting Services which signed the contract in September 2018.

The project consists of two components geared at achieving complete rehabilitation of the timber structure, and the expansion of the stelling platform through the construction of the reinforced concrete stelling that will be adjacent and adjoining to the existing structure.

The new reinforced concrete section of the stelling will be constructed on 228 pre-stressed concrete piles and will measure some 160 ft. by 130 ft.

A new link-span bridge will be incorporated into the structure. It will also facilitate the mooring of the ferry, the off-loading of commodities and the ingress and egress of passengers and vehicles.

Safety elements will be incorporated such as lighting, and safety rails on both the rehabilitated intersection and the reinforced concrete northern extension of the stelling.

The project also caters for the construction of an admin building which will be utilised by staff of the Transport and Harbours Department to essentially undertake and oversee the operation.

So, this will be a significant improvement in terms of their operation.

All of the rehabilitation works on the existing timber carriageway have been completed and that work involved the replacement of deteriorated foundation piles.

Deteriorated timber members on the carriageway were replaced that include capping beams, bed planks, running strips and more.

All of the works on the southern existing timber extension of the facility have been completed.

The works that are ongoing focus on completion of the reinforced concrete deck at the northern section, after which the link-span bridge and unit-float pontoon will be installed.

With the introduction of the link-span bridge system, the vehicles going and coming from Leguan will be able to embark and disembark the vessel with greater ease.

Similarly, on the pontoon with the low tide or high tide, the vehicles will embark and disembark with greater ease as well.

The online booking system will also complement modernisation of the stelling and provide greater transparency with the booking system. (DPI)