Prison Service absorbs 13 trained recruits

AFTER completing a four-month Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC) at the Prison Training Centre, Timehri, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), on Friday, welcomed 13 recruits into the system.

According to a GPS statement, the 13 recruits were drawn from Swan Village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, St. Cuthbert’s Mission, and Lethem. They were trained in both the theoretical and practical aspects of the job.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, addressing the recruits, said that the prison service administration is pleased to have the recruits join the GPS.

He noted that the prison environment is very complex and multi-dimensional, and ranks are expected to execute their tasks effectively.

The recruits are to be transferred to various prison locations. Elliot urged them to familiarize themselves with the peculiarities of the different prisons, as there are significant differences between the multiple locations.

“It is important that you become aware of the conditions at each location in advance of your posting so as to facilitate an easier adaptation process,” Elliot said.

The prison director also told the recruits to ensure that the inalienable rights of the prisoners were not trampled upon during their incarceration.

“Law enforcement in the wider society has a number of challenges because you are operating within the full view of individuals, however within the context of the prisons, it is taking place within the confines of the prison, and anything that is happening away from the eyes of the general public always comes under greater scrutiny,” he said.

Among the attendees were members of the recruitment board, Michele Baptiste and Eureka Duncan, along with staff welfare officer, Grace Roberts.

Persons desirous of joining the service can send their application and Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the Director of Prisons, Lot 46 Brickdam, Georgetown.