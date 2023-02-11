GPF signs MoU with US Mission for provision of security services

THE Guyana Police Force and the United States Mission to Guyana, on Friday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the force’s Liaison Unit providing supplemental security services.

In a press release, the police force said that Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and U.S. Ambassador to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, signed the MoU in the Ministry of Home Affairs Boardroom.

The MoU, which is reviewed annually, establishes the terms under which the Police Liaison Unit at the United States Mission, which includes perimeter security for the US Mission, its properties, the Ambassador’s residence, and a protective security detail for the US Ambassador (collectively the Mission Unit), will provide security services.

According to the release, the Government of Guyana (GoG) recognises its responsibilities under international law, as reflected in the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, to take all appropriate steps to protect the premises of the US diplomatic mission and to prevent any attack on US diplomats or their family members.

As a supplement to fulfilling these obligations, the GPF, acting on behalf of the GoG, will provide the supplemental security services specified in the MoU.

The security detail’s high professionalism and work ethics were noted by Ambassador Lynch, who also conveyed her appreciation for the job its members are performing, the release added.

Also present at the signing event were Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken; Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Calvin Brutus; Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Ravindradat Budhram; DEA Attaché Chris Smith; Regional Security Officer, Mayan Shih; and Assistant Regional Security Officer, Chester Maloney.