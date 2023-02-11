News Archives
MARAD urges operators to register boats and become licenced
A team of MARAD officials and Coast Guard officers conducted an exercise in the Essequibo and Mazaruni Rivers during which documents were checked to ensure that those operating the vessels were following the law (MARAD photos)
BOAT operators, captains, bowmen and owners traversing the Essequibo and Mazaruni Rivers were on Thursday stopped and checked for documentation by officers from the Maritime Administration Department, with support from the GDF Coast Guard.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Public Works on behalf of the entity, the exercise was not meant to penalise anyone, instead, it was a compliance survey.

As vessels were stopped during transit on the rivers, the team conducted quick inspections for life vests, boat registration or licences, captain licences, bowman badge and worthiness of the vessels, and what was unearthed were many cases of non-compliance with the Maritime Law, the release said.

It noted that defaulting operators were advised that operating vessels without the requisite compliance is in fact a breach of the Maritime Law, which must be adhered to at all times, and errant and non-compliant operators will be fined and prosecuted accordingly.

A MARAD training exercise in progress at Bartica

The team included the Registrar of Ships (MARAD), Gale Culley-Greene; Deputy River Navigation Officer (MARAD), Deighton Melville; and Inspector (MARAD), Brian Dey, along with Coast Guard officers under the command of Senior Petty Officer, Orlando Barkie.

Meanwhile, during the Bartica visit, Director of Maritime Safety, Captain Courtney McDonald and Safety Clerk, Quaislyn David took the opportunity, on Thursday, to conduct a training exercise for individuals who were desirous of obtaining a bowman or bowwoman’s badge, a river navigation licence, a boatmaster grade 3 licence (speedboat) or a certificate of competency.

This MARAD initiative will continue throughout the country, especially in riverine areas with a school population. Parents and community leaders are also advised to reach out to MARAD if they have any questions or queries on marine safety regulations, the release added.

Staff Reporter

