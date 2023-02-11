NAREI donates plants to prison service

THE Guyana Prison Service’s “Grow More campaign” recently received trays of 20 pak choi and 10 trays of lettuce from the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

According to NAREI in a press statement, the plants were presented to the prison service’s training instructor, Shamaz Ally, by NAREI representative Daniel Chand at the Plant Nursery located at #63 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Ally expressed gratitude to NAREI for the donation, adding that it will further expand the prisons’ agricultural sector. He further noted that inmates will cultivate the plants under the supervision of officers.

The inmates tend to the various farms operated by the GPS, which offers them practical farming knowledge. They are also exposed to theoretical lessons.