Sol opens US$2.8M facility at Mandela Avenue

–PM reaffirms govt’s commitment to work with investors to build Guyana

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has said that interventions made by the government over the last two years have resulted in the strengthening of the business climate and the diversification of the economy.

In his address at the opening of the new Sol Guyana Incorporated’s US$2.8 million Shell Service Station at Mandela Avenue, he said: “The government is committed to ensuring the provision of an enabling environment and incentives for the expansion of new and existing businesses by removing obstacles to business growth, fostering an environment for investment, and empowering businesses…”

High on the agenda, according to the Prime Minister, is the creation of a more competitive economy with expanding opportunities.

To this end, he highlighted the direction of the government in strengthening “the business climate beyond just the burgeoning oil and gas industry.”

The Government, the Prime Minister said, supports an economic model that sees private sector investment as the key driver of sustainable growth.

“We also acknowledge that much of that growth comes from the activities in the contributions of the private sector. Therefore, we understand the need to empower and enable our private sector through measures such as increased access to financing to foster greater business activities and investment in the country,” Phillips said.

PARTNERSHIPS KEY TO DEVELOPMENT

The Prime Minister also emphasised the significance of co-operation between the government and the private sector in order to realise the full potential of the nation.

He noted that the government is committed to working with the private sector to continue to create employment opportunities in all regions of Guyana.

“As we work toward the building of our country in preparation for our promising future, we are ever committed to ensuring greater access to jobs for all Guyanese while also focusing on higher education, vocational skills, and higher disposable income.

“As we know, the public sector is a major source of employment for our people. Still, in every country, governments must form strong partnerships with the private sector to provide employment and drive economic growth,” Prime Minister Phillips related.

INVESTING IN GUYANA

During his remarks, he also lauded the investment of Sol Guyana Inc., which signals confidence in Guyana’s development since it aligns with the development and expansion thrust of the government for the benefit of its citizens.

“I urge that this organisation continues to explore investment and expansion opportunities that will contribute to the transformation of Guyana while also remembering the importance of investment in the lives of the people in the communities in which they operate,” Prime Minister Phillips said.