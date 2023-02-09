Construction of 50 luxury wooden homes to begin soon

–President Ali announces

IN the next three months, construction will commence on 50 luxury wooden homes in Guyana, as the country pursues the development of its first luxurious wooden-home settlement.

This surprise announcement was made by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, in his feature address at the launch of DuraVilla Homes on Wednesday afternoon at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

“In order to celebrate the luxury of wood; wood is not cheap, in order to celebrate the luxury of wood, we will be embarking on our first luxurious wooden home settlement in Guyana, where only those who want luxury will reside.

“Focusing on young professionals, we intend to work on a specific project of 50 homes all wooden,” he said.

The Head of State related that it will feature designs from Guyana’s colonial heritage mixed with modern architecture, all part of a completely green, and eco-friendly resort-style luxury housing settlement.

“This facility would not only have luxury homes made out of 100 per cent Guyana timber and labour, but will have trees from our forests planted within the community to give you the full Amazonian luxury style living,” Dr. Ali said.

This, he related, will serve as another initiative to promote Guyana’s timber to those in the niche market of luxury.

He added that many have an illusion that wood is cheap, but it is not, although it is affordable in Guyana.

This initiative comes just after the revival of the forestry sector here following five years of zero investments in the sector by the previous APNU+AFC administration.

During the coalition’s tenure, the sector’s annual revenue decreased from around US$40 million to US$10 million.

Since entering office in 2020, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government has listened to stakeholders in the sector and framed a new set of incentives to ignite, re-energise and reposition the sector.