Maritime Administration takes safety campaign to Regions Three, Seven

THE communities of Fort Island and Aliki along the Essequibo River, on Wednesday, underwent a thorough session on maritime safety, safety while traversing the rivers and overall responsibility while operating both large and smaller vessels.

This is in keeping with the Maritime Administration Department’s (MARAD)’s continued efforts to promote maritime safety, according to a press release from the Ministry of Public Works.

During the session, officials also focused on categories of vessels to be licensed or registered, age requirement for licensed boat captains, enforcement of fines, unscrupulous speedboat operators, and consideration for the cost of licences for vessels transporting produce from communities.

Residents, especially boat operators who welcomed the session and urged that such be continued, were also given the opportunity to make recommendations to MARAD on ways to improve safety on the waterways.

This initiative is in line with the government’s quest to improve safety practices in the local maritime sector, which has been emphasised by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, who has urged the safety of all persons on board every departing vessel.

The MARAD team will conclude this segment of its safety awareness campaign in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Friday.