Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked truck 

A YOUNG man who was on his way to work early Wednesday morning, lost his life after he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a parked truck on the Auchlyne Public Road.

Dead is 24-year-old Kelon Anthony Scott, of Limlair Village, East Berbice Corentyne.

According to reports reaching this pulication, Scott was proceeding west along the southern lane at an alleged fast rate of speed on motorcycle CL 9962, when he lost control and collided with a lorry bearing registration number GLL 1193, which was parked on the road.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by the public-spirited citizens and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, the young man’s mother, Annie Scott told the media that she was still trying to come to grips with the devastating news.

She said her son was heading to his worksite at the Albion Estate. She added that she later received a message indicating that he was involved in an accident and died on the spot.

The woman related that her son recently decided to part ways with his motorcycle after witnessing an accident on the Alness Public road. However, two days later he collected the keys.

She related that she would even talk to him on numerous occasions about being careful with the motorcycle after noticing a number accidents over time. He was described by family members as hardworking, funny and caring.

Scott’s remains are at the Ramoo Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.