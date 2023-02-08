News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Jawalla Village Council gets $20M judgement against GGMC, miner in trespassing case
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

JUSTICE Sandil Kissoon has ordered the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and a gold miner to pay $20 million to the Jawalla Village Council for trespassing on village lands and breaching the Amerindian Act.

The ruling was handed down on January 30, at the Demerara High Court.

The Akewaio village, located on the Mazaruni River, was represented by Jed Vasconcellos of Hughes Fields and Stoby and the defendants were represented by Roysdale Forde S.C.

Jawalla Village Council was awarded $10 million in damages for trespass and another $10 million is to be jointly paid by the GGMC, James Kwakowsy, and Timna Mining, for breaching the provisions of the Amerindian Act.

The council was also awarded $1 million in costs.

The judgment stemmed from the permission granted by the GGMC to Kwakowsky and Timna Mining to conduct mining activities in the Mazaruni River which passes through the village.

Several demands were made by the council for the mining activities and the granting of permission to mine in the area, to cease. However, GGMC and the miner ignored the demands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.