Gov’t extends bids for major sea defense works
news-default

AS government presses the accelerator on its infrastructural development agenda, the Public Works Ministry has extended an invitation for bids for a number of sea defence works in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10.

This is mere days following the approval of the $781.9 billion budget, from which the lion’s share, a whopping $136 billion, has been allocated for the advancement of infrastructural projects.

This heavy investment in infrastructure is part of the government’s strategic plan to build for the future.

However, the ministry disclosed that these bids will be opened on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, and the projects have been divided into 25 lots.

It states that works for Region Two consist of the construction of rip rap sea defences in La Resource/Maria’s Delight, Good Intent, Abrams Zuil, and Cullens, Essequibo Coast, estimated to cost a collective $402 million.

Similar construction works are slated for Region Three at Zeelandia Estate, Belle Plaine, Maria Johanna, Zeelandia (Ganga), and Uniform, Cane Garden, Okum/Retrieve, Belfield, on Leguan Island, as well as at Uitvlugt, Anna Catherina, Zeeburg and Zeelugt, estimated to cost over $1.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Region Four will see the construction of rip rap river defences at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, and the construction of a timber revetment structure at Cambridge, Mahaica, works which are estimated to cost $99 million and $77 million respectively.

For Region Five, an estimated $190 million is expected to fund the construction of rip rap sea defences between Weldaad and Washington, West Coast Berbice.

Some $23 million is also estimated for the construction of timber revetment structure along Abary River Dam, East Coast Demerara, while $359 million is estimated for works between Bygeval and Essex, Mahaica.

In Region Six, works are slated for Crabwood Creek, No. 81 village, and between Wellington Park and Eversham on the Corentyne. These works are pegged at $318 million.

Finally, for Region 10, an estimated $138 million is set to fund works at Speightland, Linden.

The development and maintenance of sea defence structures are crucial to the protection of residents and farmlands, as well as to ensure the preservation of Guyana’s agricultural yield.

This year’s budget has extended some $4.9 billion towards the protection and preservation of the country’s sea and river defences. (DPI)

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
