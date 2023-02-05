U.S donates medical equipment, supplies to Linden Hospital

IN the spirit of partnership and goodwill between Guyana and the United States, U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch has donated medical equipment and supplies to the Linden Hospital Complex in Region Ten.

The medical equipment, which includes adjustable hospital beds, diagnostic equipment, and patient-care kits, has a combined value of US$33,000, and was handed over to Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony on Friday.

This donation was made through the Department of Defense Overseas Humanitarian Assistance Program, and the United States Southern Command.

The equipment and supplies will support the Linden Hospital Complex in providing quality day-to-day care to patients locally in Linden and throughout Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

In her remarks, Ambassador Lynch reiterated the ongoing commitment the United States has to Guyana and its people.

“As Guyana works to make major advancements to its healthcare system and medical infrastructure in the near-term, the United States Government is committed to the continued support of the people of Guyana, and our incredibly strong partnership. The United States is committed to promoting prosperity, inclusive for all of Guyana,” the diplomat was quoted as saying in a press release from the U.S Embassy on Saturday.

In response, Dr. Anthony noted, “This collaboration that we have with the U.S. Government has been a very long one, and more recently, during the pandemic, we have been able to enhance that collaboration.

“There have been many instances of how we have been able to collaborate; this is just one of those opportunities where the U.S. Government has been working with the health sector to enhance the services we are able to deliver.”

According to the release, Region Ten’s Regional Chairman Derron Adams said in response, “I want to extend our most sincere gratitude for the continued robust partnership between the US Embassy Team, the Linden Hospital Complex, and the office of the RDC.

“I assure you all that the RDC will continue to seek out and sustain opportunities like this one to bring much-needed services to the people of Region 10. We believe that collaboration like this one will activate a process where our region, in the near future, can experience additional benefits developing and innovative strategies, like research for emerging technologies, software implementations, training etc. for all categories of healthcare workers, so that we can identify gaps and opportunities.”

This latest donation is part of the United States’ ongoing partnership with Guyana’s health sector.

“The United States Government is proud to be a strong partner with the Government and people of Guyana in the fight against COVID 19,” the U.S Embassy noted.

The United States Government has donated 355,000 vaccine doses, and oxygen generators valued nearly US$500,000; provided five ultra-low refrigeration units for vaccine storage; medical supplies and other equipment valued at $300,000, and provided strengthened port health surveillance, laboratory reagents for COVID-19 testing, and technical assistance for outreach campaigns to encourage preventative habits, and overcome vaccine hesitancy valued at US$475,000.