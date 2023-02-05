Berbicians give gov’t outreach thumbs up

-say housing issues, other matters were adequately addressed

SCORES of Region Six residents who turned up at State House in New Amsterdam, on Thursday, to access the services provided by the Office of the President and several government agencies, have expressed satisfaction with the response to their issues and queries.

Throughout the first day of the two-day exercise, a number of persons flocked the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority booth for an update on their land applications and to raise other housing related matters.

The residents who spoke with the Guyana Chronicle said that they are now feeling a sense of relief having heard from the housing team and are eagerly awaiting a call to move forward with the process.

Bhojnarine Gossai and his wife Samantha Gossai, of Ferry Street, New Amsterdam, said they are looking for stability for their family as they have moved five times in the last four years and in less than three weeks they will have to find a new place to live.

After learning that President, Dr. Irfaan Ali was holding an outreach, Gossai and his wife decided they were going to use the opportunity to share their plight and inquire about the status of their house lot application.

Following a quick check by the housing officials, the couple who are parents to two children, ages four and six, were told to expect a call on Monday.

They were all smiles as they are on the verge of finally getting their own land on which they will construct their home.

“The persons we staying by want the place by February month end so when I get through with this house lot it would mean the world to me. Me and my family would finally have peace and be stable. I can’t wait,” a beaming Gossai said.

Gossai who is a cane harvester at the Blairmont Estate, told this publication that he was happy that an initiative of that nature was being done in the region since it offered persons direct access to relevant personnel who can make on-the-spot decisions.

He added that he made the right choice to attend the outreach.

Meanwhile, Nafeeza Kumar, 43 of Winkle Road, New Amsterdam explained that after meeting with representatives from the Central Housing and Planning Authority, she was delighted to get “positive news”.

Kumar related that she was presently renting and was eager to know the status of her land application which was submitted in 2016.

The woman told this publication that from then to now she had repeatedly called the agency for a status update.

She said that she was told that she needed to wait.

At the outreach, she said she was told of a proposed piece of land at Number 76 Village, Corriverton. She should be receiving a call from the agency next Thursday or Friday.

“I deh back and forth checking and all I was hearing is I had to wait, but today I am extremely glad to know something is happening and I would get through. I want to say thanks to the ministry and to the government for reaching to us on the ground, this is commendable and I am glad I come out here today,” she added.

Further, New Amsterdam resident, Simone Clement, was among the hundreds of residents who attended the outreach.

“It really is a good thing the president is here to deal with everything, but housing out here is really commendable and helpful. You really do get your issues heard and I really hope and pray to get my land soon. I appreciate all the help I had today as I look forward to a call soon.”

In addition to land allocations, several other housing related issues were addressed. Chief Executive Officer of CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves, was on the ground listening directly to the concerns of residents.

PROMISES KEPT

President Ali, on Thursday, delivered on two promises. One was to a former sugar worker who was still awaiting his severance pay and the other concerned two farmers who had requested fertiliser and other support.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Paul Tyndell walked away extremely happy after receiving some $250,000 as severance payment. He lost his job when the former APNU+AFC Government shut down operations at four sugar estates.

The 54-year-old man received his cheque from President Ali minutes after he raised the issue.

“I feel happy to know that we have a president not on promise; he is on time, and he speaks his words and it come to pass. I believe that’s what the people need, a man with a vision. One who speaks words and it come to pass,” the father of five explained.

He also expressed thanks to the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, noting that he too contributed to investigating the issue.

The DPI said that the president also came in for high commendation when he provided a sufficient quantity of fertilisers to two farmers in less than 30 minutes. The two are cultivating lands at Highbury, along the East Bank of Berbice.

Sean Grant told DPI that he currently has 675 mature trees including mostly lemons and 160 soursop trees under cultivation.

Grant approached Dr Ali requesting fertiliser support and assistance with cleaning of a drain that is in close proximity to his farmland.

“It was handled and resolved efficiently, and definitely to my satisfaction. We received five bags and we were promised that within a week we will get a date for the cleaning of the 1,000 rods of drains,” the man told DPI.

He said the importance of President Ali’s strategy of meeting the people at the grass root level cannot be overstated.

The president relocated his office to Berbice for the two-day exercise so that he could listen to the concerns of residents, with the aim of finding immediate solutions.

Representatives from a number of government ministries and agencies accompanied him.

“The unique exercise provided an opportunity for leaders to get first-hand feedback from those they serve, allowing them to make informed decisions that address the needs of their constituents. The president believes that this type of interaction also promotes transparency and accountability, as residents are given the opportunity to hold their leaders accountable for the promises made to them,” DPI said.