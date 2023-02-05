New cassava stems, other planting materials for Reg. 9 farmers

WITH the aim of increasing agriculture production in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), a budgetary allocation of $ 42.3 million has been approved by the National Assembly for the provision new cassava stems and additional planting materials.

As the National Assembly dissolved into the committee of supply on Wednesday last, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, said Region Nine will not be left out of the country’s development, as the budget has money for agriculture development initiatives, upgrading of electrical systems, and health facilities.

Meanwhile, providing further insight on the agriculture sector in the region, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, said that several surveys and analyses have been conducted by the ministry to determine the needs of farmers in the region.

Seasonal flooding is said to occur when water from the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil travels through the Rio Negro River to the Brancho River and, eventually, makes its way to Region Nine.

However, the wet seasons for the past two years saw above-normal rainfall, resulting in the severe flooding which left many farms inundated for months; this resulted in many cassava roots being damaged.

“The ministry of agriculture has done extensive work in providing planting material, including cassava to the farmers of Region Nine. All the villages in Region Nine will be provided with planting material by mid-February,” Mustapha told the committee.

Further, the minister noted that several works have already commenced with the establishment of three agro-processing facilities within the region.

This, he said, will help farmers in the region to add value to their produce.

“That region has been having a lot of development in the agriculture sector as a matter of fact we have three agro processing facilities to bring value to the farmers’ crops.

“In the deep south, St. Ignatius, we have tractors, we have grass planter, we have harrows to help plow to help those farmers there,” Mustapha added.

With the budgetary allocation, he said the region is slated for massive development in the agriculture sector to make a contribution to the country’s food security efforts.

Meanwhile, Minister Dharamlall emphasised that investments will not only be made in the agriculture sector of the region.

“We have agencies of government that provide direct support to the farmers…This government does not operate in silos,” the minister told the committee.

Further, $530 million has been allocated for the construction of roads, bridges and culverts and the upgrading of electrical and water supply systems, as part of the public works programme for the region.

The local government minister said, “We’re building roads where roads were never built. That is the mark of our government. We are also repairing roads that were left dilapidated for many years.”

Meanwhile, to improve access to health services in the region, two ambulances will be procured for the Lethem and Aishalton hospitals, as well as a lorry to assist in the distribution of drugs and medical supplies. Some $36 million has been allocated for this purpose.

The region has a total budgetary allocation of $4.8 billion.