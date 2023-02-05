News Archives
PM discusses possible investments with team from Jamaica National Group
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and the team from the Jamaica National Group
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips and the team from the Jamaica National Group

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips met with a team from the Jamaica National Group on Friday at his Office on Camp Street in Georgetown.

During the discussion, the delegation led by Mr Norton Taylor, Chairman of Enviro-Tech, briefed the senior government official on the company’s agenda in Guyana, which includes investments in financial and technological services.

Prime Minister Phillips told the visiting delegation that Guyana welcomes interest from other Caribbean countries and encouraged the group to look at all available opportunities.

“This is a good time to talk about investments in Guyana and for Caribbean countries to invest in Guyana. What is happening in Guyana is not only for Guyana, but it is a moment for CARICOM,” the prime minister noted.

General Manager of JN Money Service LTD, Mr Horace Hines; Chief Investment Officer of the Jamaica National Group, Mr Curtis Martin; Chief Executive Officer of Enviro-Tech, Mr Neil Taylor; Managing Director of Enviro-Tech, Ms Caryn Ramsden and Mr Eric Phillips were also at the meeting.

The Jamaica National Group comprises several world-leading entities which provide a wide array of financial, technological, creative and fleet-management services. (DPI)

Staff Reporter

