News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Rihanna trademarks children’s clothing brand
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Rihanna

WORD on the street is that Barbadian mogul, Robyn Rihanna Fenty is expanding her Fenty empire.

The busy new mom, who is slated to perform for the first time in six years at the Super Bowl this February, might soon be launching a children’s line.

RiRi has reached billionaire status with Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and the Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, and she shows no signs of stopping.

The entrepreneur filed a trademark for “Fenty Kids” on January 20.

A heavily pregnant Rihanna, in February 2022, while on the red carpet with beau A$AP Rocky hinted she would love to do a Fenty baby line in the future.

“It would be a dream but who knows. It is the obvious next step to everyone, but I haven’t started working on anything yet,” she told EXTRA while at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles.

This won’t be Rihanna’s first attempt at launching a clothing line. In May 2019, she launched a ready-to-wear brand, Fenty, under the luxury fashion group LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton). This made Rihanna the first woman and also the first POC [person of colour] to be added on the LVMH group. Despite a rousing start, the label closed shop in February 2021.

With bated breath and twiddling thumbs, we wait to see what Rihanna releases next! (Loop News)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.