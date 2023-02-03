Multi-agency effort underway to address ‘alarming’ increase in drug-smuggling efforts

THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), over the past few months, has observed an alarming increase in efforts to smuggle refined narcotic drugs and other such illicit items through personal consignments (barrels, boxes, packages, and containers) at all ports of entry into Guyana.

Recently, the authority and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) seized quantities of cannabis and refined marijuana found in personal effect consignments and suitcases, which have led to several persons being arrested and placed before the court.

Owing to the situation, GRA said it intends to intensify collaborative efforts with CANU and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to pursue and minimise all such illicit trade/activities.

The authority said anyone who fails to adhere to the laws of Guyana and found guilty of any illicit act will be condignly dealt with in accordance with the respective laws.

“The authority once again advises all such persons dealing in or in contemplation engaging in such illegal activities to cease and desist therefrom,” GRA said.

In keeping with its efforts to work with the public to ensure compliance with the nation’s tax, trade and border laws, GRA has encouraged persons to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408.

All information provided therein will be handled with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:0.