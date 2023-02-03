News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Multi-agency effort underway to address ‘alarming’ increase in drug-smuggling efforts
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Drugs

THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), over the past few months, has observed an alarming increase in efforts to smuggle refined narcotic drugs and other such illicit items through personal consignments (barrels, boxes, packages, and containers) at all ports of entry into Guyana.

Recently, the authority and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) seized quantities of cannabis and refined marijuana found in personal effect consignments and suitcases, which have led to several persons being arrested and placed before the court.

Owing to the situation, GRA said it intends to intensify collaborative efforts with CANU and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to pursue and minimise all such illicit trade/activities.

The authority said anyone who fails to adhere to the laws of Guyana and found guilty of any illicit act will be condignly dealt with in accordance with the respective laws.

“The authority once again advises all such persons dealing in or in contemplation engaging in such illegal activities to cease and desist therefrom,” GRA said.

In keeping with its efforts to work with the public to ensure compliance with the nation’s tax, trade and border laws, GRA has encouraged persons to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408.

All information provided therein will be handled with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.