Pragz22 to hold packed entertainment event for second anniversary

PRAGZ22 Runway and Brunch, a much anticipated event coming up on February 19, will mark the second anniversary of the opening of Pragz22, which is owned by local model, Hadiyah Clarke.

The 25-year-old has also opened a second business, Pragz Cater Too that will provide all the food for the anniversary celebrations at the Out Door Lounge at MovieTowne, on the Rupert Craig Highway.

While Pragz22 has always been about female clothing, Hadiyah will be launching a men’s line on the anniversary so that both male and female models will be walking the runway on that day.

For the fashion show, she will also be giving other boutiques the opportunity to display some of their pieces on the runway. The three boutiques that are on board are: Frances & Co., La Rose Boutique, and Beyond The Alley Boutique. The boutiques will also have their own models on the runway.

“I have been modelling for years and have been a part of several shows. Because fashion is something I have always been into, I thought that this would be the perfect way to celebrate; incorporating both my businesses and also my love for the fashion industry,” Hadiyah shared in a recent interview with Buzz.

Just recently, she participated in the prestigious Moonlight and Posh event.

The models that she selected are familiar faces in the industry. “They’re some of the favourite faces,” Hadiyah shared noting that this will add to the ‘A’ game that she plans to bring to the event.

According to her the dress code is “high fashion.”

For those wondering what this means, she provided an explanation.

“Whatever it means to you. It’s getting dressed up in your best outfit and coming out. Because there’s a fashion show as well. We’re not limiting what anyone wants to wear and there’s no colour code.”

As part of the event, she will also be hosting a brunch and an after party.

“For the brunch, my second business will be catering. We provide charcuterie boards and boxes for events,” she said.

The ticket, costing $10,000, will cover the brunch, fashion show and after party, and is available at 14 locations in Georgetown, on the ‘West Side’ and even in Linden. Purchasing five tickets online at eventbrite.com will provide an opportunity to get one free.

The successful businesswoman advised that in starting up a business, it’s essential to have the right support system. While everyone may be quick to offer advice, she’s realised the importance of evaluating what’s best for her and knowing exactly what she wants.

She also wished that she had acted sooner on her business ideas.

“Just start. Growing up, I always loved the idea of having a business someday but I kept thinking about how much work will be involved and I didn’t start but because I am surrounded by so many encouraging people, I was encouraged not to keep talking but to act,” she shared.

“Once you start, there is no going back. Start and remain focused,” she advised, adding, “It has to be more than money. You should be in business for more than money; you must be passionate about what you are doing.”