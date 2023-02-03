Michael Bolton for Issa charity concert

COME May 27, American Grammy-winning singer, Michael Bolton, will be the headliner for Issa Trust Foundation for the Children Charity Concert slated for Couples Sans Souci in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Proceeds from the concert are earmarked for the construction of the Mary Issa Health Centre, a pediatric and adolescent care facility, near Richmond, St Ann.

Diane Pollard is president of the foundation. She said it took some effort to get the R&B singer on local soil.

“As you know, Michael Bolton is a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and social activist, who has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. When I reached out to his manager approximately over five years ago, they…felt the Issa Trust Foundation focus on children and families was a great fit. The challenge was finding the right time that fit within his schedule. I stayed connected over the years with many discussions. Then COVID stopped all tours and really shook the industry. We stayed in contact and then once the industry opened again, talks began and we were thrilled we were able to confirm the date of Saturday, May 27. Working with Michael Bolton’s team has been a great experience,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Pollard promises that the concert will be nothing short of memorable, due to the magnitude of planning that went into it.

“We have an amazing team of people who are doing this from their heart including myself, Paul Issa, Sean Edwards, Alex Ghisays, and Jan Polack. Music brings people together and we know how much Jamaicans love Michael Bolton, and Michael Bolton loves Jamaica. We hope everyone comes out to not only enjoy the music, From When a Man Loves a Woman to How Am I Supposed to Live Without You and more, but also know they are helping to impact the lives of the children knowing all proceeds will go to the Mary Issa Pediatric and Adolescent Health Centre,” she said.

According to Pollard, the design and drawings for the health centre have been completed.

Born in Connecticut, the singer made his Jamaican debut at the Jazz and Blues Festival in Montego Bay in 2007. He won the Grammy Award for Male Pop Vocal Performance in 1990 and 1992.

His other hit songs include Soul Provider, Said Loved You…But I Lied, and Miss You Now.

The Issa Trust Foundation has previously held three fund-raising concerts to date. In 2017, Air Supply and Tessanne Chin were headliners, while two years later, Air Air Supply, Third World, and Koffee were the billed acts. Both were held at Couples Sans Souci in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

In November 2022, Third World was headliner at a charity gala held in New York for the same cause. The foundation raised $US417,000 surpassing the US$200,000 goal. (Jamaica Observer)