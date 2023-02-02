News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Berbice businessman charged with attempted murder of ex-wife remanded to prison
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Remanded: Khemadatt Persaud Picture saved as Deoranie Badal
Remanded: Khemadatt Persaud Picture saved as Deoranie Badal

FIFTY-FIVE-year-old Khemadatt Persaud of Vryhied, West Canje Berbice, was on Wednesday charged with the attempted murder of his ex-wife, Deoranie Badal, also called Marcie, 36. The duo separated about three months ago.

Persaud appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court for the indictable charge to be read to him. He was not required to plead.

It is alleged on January 29th, at around 13:00hrs, the accused attempted to murder Badal when he inflicted several chop wounds to her body, mostly to her head.

He was subsequently remanded to prison until February 16th, and the matter was transferred to the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Hospitalized: Deoranie Badal, also called Marcie

On the day in question, the victim, while driving in her motorcar, turned into a car wash and tyre shop in Port Mourant. As her vehicle came to a halt, and she exited, her attacker rushed up to her with a cutlass in his hand and inflicted several chops.

The woman subsequently collapsed to the ground while the man made his escape.

Badal was then picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital, then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital and the Liliendaal Hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Badal, the Import Manager attached to Nand Persaud and Company, remains in a critical condition at the hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.