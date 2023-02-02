News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
122 roads under construction in Region Two
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Road-works

REGION Two residents can soon look forward to improved connectivity, enhanced safety, increased mobility, and an improved quality of life, as 122 priority roads are currently being constructed in the region.

The roads span several areas across the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and the Anna Regina Municipality.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, provided this information to the Committee of Supply, on Wednesday, in his response to Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Shurwayne Holder.

He reminded the committee that the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, had gone to great length to explain that some 1,084 roads on Guyana’s coast will be constructed.

Of that number, 261 were identified in Region Two, of which 122 are being built.

These roads will be made of asphalt or reinforced concrete.

Charity, Bounty Hall, and Dunkeld are among the communities that will immediately benefit from these roads.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has been allotted some $108 million in the 2023 National Budget for the construction of community roads in Region Two.

The construction of priority roads is part of an overarching project fostered by collaboration among the ministries of Public Works, Local Government and Regional Development, and Housing and Water.

The project will see a number of important roads across the country identified for construction as part of the government’s wide-reaching and inclusive, transformative agenda. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.