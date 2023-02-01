News Archives
Man granted bail for allegedly discharging firearm at ‘626 Bar’
Bhaishnauth Gurpersaud
Bhaishnauth Gurpersaud

BHAISHNAUTH Gurpersaud, a 33-year-old electrician of Belle West, #2 Canal, West Bank Demerara, has denied discharging a firearm at a bar and was granted $650,000 bail by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Gurpersaud appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to answer to three charges: possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence and discharging a loaded firearm within 100 yards of a public way.

The matter was adjourned until March 20.

According to Police Headquarters, it is alleged that on January 27, the accused and his 28-year-old cousin, a businessman of Bel Air Village, Georgetown, who is a licensed holder of a Taurus pistol, were at the 626 bar consuming alcohol when Gurpersaud pulled a pistol from his waist and discharged a shot in the air.

“The firearm mentioned above and 11 matching rounds of ammunition were found in his waist. He was then told of the offence, cautioned, and arrested,” the police said.

Gurpersaud later claimed that the firearm was given to him by a friend, whom police later learned was his cousin. The area was searched, and one .32 spent shell was recovered.

The cousin subsequently told the police that the firearm belongs to him. He was also told of the offence committed before being cautioned and arrested. Both persons were escorted to the Vigilance Police Station along with the firearm, ammunition and spent shell.

