A 54-year-old businessman of Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara, on Tuesday, appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court charged with felonious wounding.

Suruj Basraj, also known as ‘Vickram’ pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him by Magistrate Roshell Liverpool.

According to the police, he was granted $450,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until February 17.