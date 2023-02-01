After left to ‘rot,’ GuySuCo on course for brighter days

–as National Assembly approves $2B for capital works at sugar estates

THE sum of $2 billion was on Tuesday approved by the National Assembly for critical construction works at several sugar estates across the country.

As the assembly was dissolved into the Committee of Supply during day two of consideration of the budgetary estimates, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said that $1.195 billion of the capital $2 billon sum labelled as a contribution to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), will be expended to facilitate reopening of the estate.

“We are reopening Rose Hall this year, the second crop there, we will see smoke out of the chimney,’ Minister Mustapha said.

Providing a disaggregation, the minister said the monies will be spent to attain a number of equipment.

One semi-mechanic planting trailer, four fix-spray tractors, fertilizer applicator, boom sprayer, 200 drainage tubes, 260 cane punts, 200 sling chains and five bell loaders are among the necessary equipment that will be purchased.

Another $539 million has been allocated for the factory at Rose Hall, while the sum of $50 million has been set aside to improve the network of roads around the estate.

“Seventy-five per cent of the works at the Rose Hall factory has been completed… they have almost 3,000 hectares of cane that is ready for the second crop of 2022, so that will harvest and that will give us approximately eight to 10 weeks of grinding,” Minister Mustapha said.

Additionally, another $300 million was approved for the start of construction of a packaging plant at Albion in Region Six, while $452 million will be allocated to purchase much-needed equipment.

Minister Mustapha was heavily questioned by A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) opposition members of parliament about the allocations and investments into the sugar industry.

According to Opposition MP Vinceroy Jordan, the industry did not meet its previous targets and questioned why such hefty sums are being allocated to GuySuCo; however, Mustapha noted that sugar will “be profitable again.”

“It is public knowledge by now, but a study shows that packaged sugar is more lucrative than the bulk sugar and I mentioned that this year we will increase packaged sugar more than the bulk sugar, so that we can have more money, more revenue generating from GuySuCo,” the minister said.

Some $207 million has been allocated to Blairmont for the provision of critical equipment, while another $200 million will be allocated for expansion of the backfield lines of that estate. Additionally, $56 million will go towards developments at the Uitvlugt estate, in Region Three.

Minister Mustapha said that the sugar industry had made significant contributions towards the development of the country’s economy.

He reiterated that the industry plays an important role in generating employment for thousands of Guyanese and generating economic wealth in various village economies.

“GuySuCo satisfies a number of issues in the country, the social issues… look at how many employment, and look at the village economy, look at the social facility, all those contributions GuySuCo is making to the development of our country.

“GuySuCo is responsible for all or most of the wealth that we own today in Guyana. Even the National Cultural Centre we had money taken from GuySuCo to build… it is making a valuable contribution for our country’s economy,” Mustapha added.

In 2017, the APNU+AFC closed four sugar estates, leaving some 7,000 persons without jobs or sources of income.

“When they closed the estates, they left the punts to rot. Now we have to build back,” Mustapha pointed out.