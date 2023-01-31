‘Work for the betterment of our country’

–Guyana’s star Letitia Wright urges Parliamentarians

LETITIA Wright, the Guyana-born movie star, visited the National Assembly on Monday and encouraged Parliamentarians to strive towards peace and love as they continued working for the betterment of Guyana.

The world-renowned actress, during impromptu remarks to the National Assembly on Monday, told Guyana’s lawmakers that she is on a mission to foster peace and harmony, with a huge focus on empowering youth.

Referring to herself as the “daughter of the soil,” Wright asserted that her return home is very dear to her and she wants to use her platform for the better.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of politics and I just care more about the children and the betterment of young people.

“But as you all come together to make decisions for the country… I encourage peace, I encourage love. I am of peace, I am of love and I’m just proud of you both and everybody that’s working together for the betterment and empowerment of our country,” Wright said.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, who invited her to speak to the lawmakers, commended the star and said that she was “making waves throughout the world” because of her achievements.

Nadir praised her acting, stating that being given the task of dissecting such complex matters is not for the weak, but yet the Guyana-born star conquered and came out on top.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips in an affectionate welcome to the Guyanese native, told Wright that they felt honoured by the fact that she took time out of her day to spend time with them.

For him, it was a moment of pride that a “daughter of the soil” has been able to achieve international stardom, and he assured her that Guyanese will always support and follow her on her future endeavours.

Cathy Hughes, an Opposition Parliamentarian, also noted that Wright is a role model for many- especially those who feel under-represented in the media. And Deputy Speaker Lenox Shuman also expressed how proud he was of Wright.

Wright, who decades ago left her home at Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara, for the United Kingdom to pursue a dream she hoped would one day be a reality, is now a role model for many young Guyanese.

She was extended an invitation by President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali back in November 2022, to visit her homeland.

Wright landed Friday night, when she received a hearty welcome from the First Lady of Guyana, Mrs Arya Ali, the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and her relatives.

Already, she has visited many iconic tourist attractions, such as the majestic Kaieteur Falls, and has spared no efforts in interacting with fans across the nation. In coming days, she will engage with many more groups of people.