Woman among two remanded for allegedly trafficking cocaine
Lena Narine
LENA Narine, 63, along with Sherlan Edmonson, 54, and Earl Branch, 49, were remanded to prison, on Monday, after they were nabbed with $1.1 million worth of cocaine.

The three persons appeared before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, to answer to the charge. They all pleaded not guilty but were remanded to prison until February 13.

According to a press release from the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), on January 27, CANU officers arrested three persons following the discovery of $1.1 million worth of cocaine at Santiniketan Street, Prasad Nagar, Georgetown.

It was further noted that Narine, who owned the house, Edmonson, also of the said address, and Branch, of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown, were arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters with the suspected illegal substance.

The narcotic tested positive for cocaine, amounting to 1.050 kilogrammes (about 2.3 pounds), with a street value of approximately $1.1 million.

CANU noted that Narine was previously arrested along with two other persons in March 2022, when officers discovered 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine and 266 grams of ecstasy at this same address.

 

