New house built for elderly Berbice couple

AN elderly couple living at the Number 64 Village in Upper Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne), got a newly-constructed house due to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s ‘Men on Mission’ initiative.

This house was constructed following the intervention of Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, a release posted on the MoM Facebook page noted.

The couple’s house had collapsed after it was in a state of dilapidation for quite some time. The area where the house was also located was prone to flooding, which made matters worse for the couple.

Minister Bharrat, the release noted, stepped in and promptly put plans in place for the construction of a new house for the elderly couple. The brand-new house was finished, and extensive ground filling was performed on the property to prevent further flooding.

The brand-new house will soon be given to the elderly couple. Additionally, a second house that was constructed for an elderly woman in Williamsburg, Region Six, will also be given over soon.

The MoM initiative aims to uplift young men who are exposed to many societal ills, such as drug abuse, domestic violence, gang violence, and other violent crimes. The intention is to provide them with guidance and counselling, recreational and fitness activities, and create economic empowerment through temporary employment schemes.

Additionally, MoM has been addressing various needs in society ranging from pushing employment ventures to constructing new houses for people. Through the initiative, some 150 houses will be constructed for those in need, in particular, the elderly.