Senior Superintendent Cooper dies following prolonged illness

SENIOR Superintendent, Edmond Cooper, died on Saturday morning after being hospitalised for a prolonged period since 2021, during which he was also in a coma, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) announced.

In 2020, the Senior Superintendent was admitted to the bar after completing his law studies.

Cooper joined the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on September 14, 1992, as an apprentice, and was sworn in as a Constable on April 30, 1993.

He started as a general-duty rank at the Springlands Police Station and later rose to the rank of Police Prosecutor, in which position he would serve for 14 years.

He was later elevated to the rank of Station Sergeant for the Sparendaam, Beterverwagting, and Cove & John Police Stations, respectively, before going on to serve as Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Bartica, Linden, Cove & John, and Port Kaituma Police Stations.

Later, he would simultaneously hold the positions of Officer-in-Charge of the Impact Base at the Brickdam Police Station and Court Superintendent, following which he was appointed Deputy Commander of ‘A’ Division, Linden, and Berbice, respectively. He also served as Commander of ‘D’ Division, ‘C’ Division, and Region Five Divisions.

He also served at one point or another as OIC of the Project Office, Acting Force Training Officer; and Acting Second-in-Charge of Force Administration.

Cooper is the holder a Bachelor of Law Degree from the University of Guyana; an International Diploma in Leadership Studies from the American University of Peace Studies; and a Diploma in Private Investigation from Penn Foster College, in the USA.

He also holds a Diploma in Public Safety and Security Management from the University of Guyana; a Certificate in Criminology from the University of Guyana; a Diploma in Legal Studies; a Masters of Arts in Legal Studies; as well as a Major in Criminology, Industrial Relations and Sociology and a Legal Education Certificate (LEC) from the Hugh Wooding Law School.

Cooper was also pursuing a PhD in terrorism and counterterrorism at the Turks and Caicos Islands’ Charisma University.

Several senior officers have already reached out to Mr. Cooper’s family to offer condolences and words of comfort at this difficult time.

Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, on Saturday visited Cooper’s West Bank of Demerara home and met with the grieving family.

The Top Cop said, “we promise we are going to support the family. She (Cooper’s wife) is an Inspector of Police. We are going to give her the time out to grieve, and we will put some plans in place for her and support her during this grieving season, and we will give him his full honours, so the entire force will embrace her through this season and beyond.”