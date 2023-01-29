‘Humble and proud to be Guyanese’

–Black Panther star Letitia Wright returns home

DECADES ago, a young girl left her home at Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara, for the United Kingdom to pursue a dream she hoped would one day be a reality.

That girl, Letitia Michelle Wright, now 29 years old, returned to her homeland on Friday night as an award-winning movie star, best known for her leading roles in one of the world’s largest blockbuster film franchises, Blank Panther.

Herald in by a cultural extravaganza of steel pianists, drummers and dancers at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Wright was welcomed home by her grandmother, father and Guyana’s Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond.

While addressing members of the Guyanese press, the megastar, reminisced on the day she left Guyana and, in fact, missed her first scheduled flight to England.

“As I was landing, I just remembered this funny memory of the day that me and my mom travelled to England and I left Goed Intent; I said bye to my friends and I came to the airport with my family…

“We were so sad to leave our family that the time had passed for us to go on to the plane,” she said, holding back tears of nostalgia.

“I felt like there was something on the other side for me to do and I don’t know why I felt this at the age of eight, but I felt like there was something for me to do and God had a way of aligning everything,” the Guyanese-British actress recalled.

Despite the uncertainty of not knowing what her life or successes would be like, she said Guyana always remained in her heart and her intention was always to return home.

“I didn’t know that I would go away for so long …I was remembering that little girl and how frustrated she was and not knowing how much she would miss her country and how much she would mean to this country for years to come,” the Black Panther star said.

Reminiscing on some of her childhood antics, Wright shared the moment she first realised the career path she wanted to pursue.

“I was in my yard [at] Goed Intent singing Back Street Boys songs and causing havoc to my aunty as she tried to sleep after a hard day’s work. I just be singing and dancing and acting not knowing that God would use that in years to come to inspire other people around the world.”

Her life, she said, has been filled with many blessings and opportunities. However, she remains a humble soul who uses her talents to inspire others.

“I just went to the UK and I just used the opportunity and God aligned me with acting but he always aligned me with it.”

She added: “I don’t have the perfect words to say right now but all I can say, I just have to be as humble as I can; I come from a humble family, a humble background and I just used every opportunity that I could to just use my talent for good.”

Sharing some advice, Wright urged Guyanese of all ages to simply follow their dreams, but to do so with good intentions.

“If you see me and you are inspired, no matter how old you are, no matter what you want to do, you just continue to chase your dreams and continue to use your talents and your gifts for purpose, because it allowed me to travel the world, it allowed me to be honoured and to honour other people and to bring great honour to my country.”

Wright began her acting career with guest roles in a number of television series such Top Boy, Doctor Who, Black Mirror and several others.

In 2015, the actress had her Primetime Emmy Award nomination followed by a breakthrough for her role in the 2015 film Urban Hymn.

In 2018, she attained global recognition for her portrayal of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Panther, for which she won an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award. She returned as Shuri in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and the recently released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022.

PROUD GUYANESE

Although she has travelled that world and has been celebrated by many, Wright said that she’s never shied away from her roots and represents the ‘592’ everywhere she goes.

“I’m proud to be Guyanese,” she proclaimed, adding, “I’ve always celebrated the fact that I’m Guyanese. I celebrate that more than anything so I’m thankful for the welcome.”

“You guys really went above and beyond to show me love and I promise to honour you and show you love as well,” she added.

Meanwhile, Minister Walrond, in a brief welcome address, said there is no place like home.

“There is nothing like a homegrown loving…there is nothing like when you turn up in your mother’s arms and in this event, Guyana is that mother and the love and the belonging that you feel is like no other place.

“We are so proud of you …every single child of this soil is one of ours and we just want to show a small token of our love to recognise you as the star that you are.”