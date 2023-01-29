Mon Repos man caught with marijuana, ‘Molly’

A 46-year-old man from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was ‘nabbed’ by Police ranks at about 22:45 hrs Friday, with a quantity of marijuana and ‘molly’.

The party of Police ranks were on mobile patrol at the time, and, while in the vicinity of Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, ECD, the man was observed riding a pedal cycle heading south, wearing a one-strap camouflage bag around his neck and acting suspiciously, Police Headquarters said in a press release.

It was noted that the suspect parked his bicycle at a corner shop on the eastern side of the road and began to walk away. As a result, the ranks exited the vehicle and searched the suspect.

A black pouch within the said bag was examined, and 34 ziploc plastic bags were discovered, each containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

According to the Police release, a further search was conducted and seven transparent plastic bags containing several crystal-like substances, suspected to be methamphetamine/molly, were found.

The suspect, from Block 8 Mon Repos, was told of the offence, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the BV Police Station.

Police Headquarters noted that the suspected cannabis amounted to 16.66 grams (less than a pound), while the suspected ‘molly’ amounted to 1.5 grams (less than an ounce).

He was placed into custody pending charges.