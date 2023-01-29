News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Mon Repos man caught with marijuana, ‘Molly’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
drugs

A 46-year-old man from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was ‘nabbed’ by Police ranks at about 22:45 hrs Friday, with a quantity of marijuana and ‘molly’.

The party of Police ranks were on mobile patrol at the time, and, while in the vicinity of Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, ECD, the man was observed riding a pedal cycle heading south, wearing a one-strap camouflage bag around his neck and acting suspiciously, Police Headquarters said in a press release.

It was noted that the suspect parked his bicycle at a corner shop on the eastern side of the road and began to walk away. As a result, the ranks exited the vehicle and searched the suspect.

A black pouch within the said bag was examined, and 34 ziploc plastic bags were discovered, each containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

According to the Police release, a further search was conducted and seven transparent plastic bags containing several crystal-like substances, suspected to be methamphetamine/molly, were found.

The suspect, from Block 8 Mon Repos, was told of the offence, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the BV Police Station.

Police Headquarters noted that the suspected cannabis amounted to 16.66 grams (less than a pound), while the suspected ‘molly’ amounted to 1.5 grams (less than an ounce).
He was placed into custody pending charges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.