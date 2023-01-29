Minibus passenger busted with 5lbs ‘ganja’

A 23-year-old labourer of Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara, was ‘nabbed’ by Police around 11:20 hours Friday, on the western end of the Demerara Habour Bridge, with 2,229.7 grams (5lbs) of marijuana in a haversack.

Police Headquarters revealed that the suspect was seated in minibus #BZZ 1552 when Police ranks, performing duties on the western end of the bridge, intercepted the minibus and carried out a search.

Inside the haversack, the ‘cops’ found five black plastic bags, each containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to the La Grange Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence.

He was told of the offence and remains in custody pending charges.