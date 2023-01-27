Taxi driver granted $60,000 bail on cannabis trafficking charge

CARLOS Edward, a 52-year-old taxi driver of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, has denied trafficking cannabis and was granted $60,000 bail by Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer.

Edward appeared at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The matter was adjourned to February 14.

According to a police statement, on January 20, Edward was nabbed with 28.6 kilogrammes of cannabis after his failed attempt to escape from police ranks.

He led police on a high speed chase after the ranks attempted to stop the black motor car, he was driving at the time. Ranks had observed him overtaking several vehicles on the Mahaica Bridge.

In his effort to flee, Edward sped into Jonestown and hit a utility pole at Belmont, Mahaica. As a result, he lost control of the motorcar and it ended up in a trench.

He exited the vehicle and reportedly attempted to escape with two bulky bags. However, he was arrested by the ranks.

When the ranks searched the motor car, nine black plastic parcels and three transparent plastic parcels, with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were reportedly found.