New US$5M concrete production facility to utilise waterways for operations

–investor says intention is to make life easier for businesses and individuals by avoiding vehicular traffic

BUSINESSMAN Azruddin Mohamed of Mohamed’s Enterprise has partnered with Mikhail Rodrigues of Tepui Group Inc., to construct a US$5 million concrete production plant at Providence, East Bank of Demerara.

Both businessmen visited the site on Wednesday to inspect and evaluate the ongoing project. While there, Mohamed was briefed on the type of work that has been done so far and was amazed at how quickly works are progressing.

Mohamed, in an invited comment, said: “Production will start in April and it is basically a plant that will produce concrete piles for building walls as well as other purposes.

“With the location of the site, we can load the concrete products from our wharf in Providence. We will be able to transport our items via waterways to customers located along the coast as a result of this. This will be beneficial since it will be done without the hassle or delay of vehicular traffic.”

He went on to say: “This will also provide more employment for our local Guyanese people, and the public can make contact with us and order whatever they may need and we will get it for them. The main objective in mind when we thought of starting this initiative, was to create a company that can make life easier for other businesses, companies and individuals to get access to concrete products without any difficulty.”

According to the information that was shared by Azruddin with the Guyana Chronicle, the facility, upon completion, will produce concrete pre-stress piles as large as 16X16 in width with a length of up to 160 feet; slabs for bridges and utility poles; and a wide variety of construction services, including state-of-the-art equipment rentals.

Further, these high-quality materials will be made to international specifications and will be certified by German engineers.

Mohamed is confident that this multimillion-dollar facility will contribute to the country’s booming economy with its operations and tax payments.

Back in April 2022, Hadi’s World Incorporation, a subsidiary of Mohamed’s Enterprise, partnered with China Harbour Engineering Company Guyana Inc. to pursue a US$25 million quarry project to cater to the needs of the country’s booming construction sector.

The long-term agreement will see the establishment of the quarry along the Mazaruni River, where the Chinese company will produce boulders and quarry aggregates for local and foreign construction markets.

Back in 2018, Mohamed’s Enterprise constructed the first-ever laydown facility at McDoom.

The facility, constructed on five acres of land, is estimated to cost US$3 million. The area was underdeveloped and required massive intervention to become one of the best-constructed facilities in modern times.

A total of 7,000 tonnes of crush and run, 500 loads of sand, and approximately 250 loads of red loam were used to construct the facility.