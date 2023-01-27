News Archives
Work to commence on Moco Moco, Kumu hydroelectric plants
moco-moco-1

RESIDENTS of Region Nine will soon benefit from electricity produced by renewable energy sources, as the project sites were recently handed over to contractors for the construction of two hydroelectric plants at Moco Moco and Kumu.

Staff Reporter

