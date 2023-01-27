Security guard arrested after police find loaded gun in hammock

A 35-year-old man of Wisroc, Linden, was arrested on Wednesday, after police ranks found a 12-gauge shotgun and one matching round in his camp.

According to a police statement, a Detective Sergeant and other ranks were on patrol when they observed a make-shift wooden and tarpaulin camp a short distance from the Essequibo River.

The ranks while investigating encountered the 35-year-old man who identified himself as a security guard.

During a search of the camp, the ranks observed the suspected shotgun wrapped in a hammock.

Upon examination, one 12-gauge cartridge was found in the firearm which had no serial number.

According to the police statement, the Wismar resident confessed to the ranks.

“Officer, I hunt with this gun to make me lil side hustle on my lil security work. I get $200,000, what y’all can do for me?” he reportedly said.

He was then arrested and escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station. The shotgun and cartridge were lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.