Hemp Awareness Week commences February 19
Hemp

GUYANA will be observing its eighth Hemp Awareness Week from February 19, 2023, under the theme, “Hemp! The answer for Guyana,” as part of this year’s Republic anniversary celebrations.

The week of activities will commence with a launching event in New Amsterdam, Region Six, which will begin at 11:00 hrs. There will be speeches and cultural entertainment, among other items on the programme.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Hemp Association said that the week-long programme will focus on sensitising Guyanese on the importance of an industrial hemp industry in the country which will provide thousands of jobs, create new industries, build on the economy and eradicate poverty.

This year’s observance will be bigger and better, the association said, adding that it seeks to integrate a wider cross-section of Guyana with the hosting of mini Hemp Festivals on February 21 in the Berbice River, Region Six, and on February 22, at Linden.

Other activities for the week will include an award and recognition ceremony, participation in the National Mashramani Parade and a special online hemp conference.

On February 25, the week of activities will conclude in Region Three with a sports and cultural extravaganza at the Santa Aratack Sports Complex.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
