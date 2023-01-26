‘We have transformed the agriculture sector’

–Minister Mustapha tells National Assembly; says introduction of new, high valued crops and spices to increase

EVEN with the oil and gas sector contributing significantly to Guyana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the traditional sectors remain paramount to the country’s development and advancement.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, during his presentation on day three of the budget debates, said that the agriculture sector accounts for nine per cent of the 11.5 per cent increase of the non- traditional sectors.

“Although we have the oil and gas sector that is bringing revenue, we recognise the importance of food security and we will diversify starting with our young people,” Mustapha told the National Assembly.

He added: “We have brought back credibility and we are now leading agriculture in the Caribbean.”

Mustapha said that Guyana is actively pursuing agricultural diversification and the government will continue to expand non-traditional agriculture, with particular focus on research and development, and the production of high-value commodities.

To this end, the sums of $150 million, $153 million, and $200 million have been allocated for advancing the corn and soya bean project, citrus and spices project and the agriculture and innovative entrepreneurship programme, respectively.

Further, he related that the new horticulture project will see single parents and young people earning $20 million annually with the country already producing 400 fresh roses weekly.

Mustapha further pointed out that Guyana was the first country in CARICOM to host the first successful agri-expo and investment forum, generating foreign and regional investments into various sub-sectors of agriculture.

“We have turmeric, we have nutmeg, Region One has been the area that we declared will have all our spices and we will have export going from region one to Trinidad and Tobago and the eastern Caribbean countries,” he said.

INFRASTRUCTURRAL UPGRADES

Minister Mustapha related that major upgrades have been done to the infrastructural landscape of the sector.

“We have revolutionised the infrastructure in this country, we have changed the landscape in this country. Over the last two years, Mr Speaker, a number of critical D&I works were executed,” the minister said.

The Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government in its first year, completed 12 pump stations in 2021. This year’s budgetary allocation will see another eight being constructed.

The construction and rehabilitation of those pump stations will cost approximately $600 million.

Pump stations will be constructed at Meten-Meer-Zorg and Bell Vue, Region Three; Jimbo Grove, Region Four; and Letter Kenny/Bloomfield, Region Six, while rehabiltation will be done on the pumps at Anchorville, Region Six and Pouderoyen, Region Three.

Mustapha noted that this project will utilise over 10,000 acres of farmlands and benefit over 5,000 farmers.

The sum $19.7 billion has also been allocated for the upgrade of drainage and irrigation networks across the country.

Minister Mustapha said the 2023 budget will address the socio-economic transformation of Guyana and continue to fortify the country as the breadbasket and leading agriculture hub in the Caribbean region.

To ensure that Guyana is self-sufficient, some 9,000 acres of soya bean will be cultivated in the Tacama Savannahs, and by 2025, some 30,000 acres will be cultivated.

“If CARICOM has to acheive the 25 by 25 goal, we Guyana have to play that leading role,” Minister Mustapha said.

To support the growth of the industry, over $1.2 billion was allocated to advance the infrastructural development in the Tacama area.

In 2023, the government will invest $150 million to construct a wharf in the Tacama area. The wharf, Mustapha said, will provide critical riverain access to the area under cultivation.