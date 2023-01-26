CNOOC Petroleum Guyana launches $10M UG scholarship fund

THE CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) presented a financial contribution to the University of Guyana (UG), to support education for primarily indigenous and other students needing assistance.

The contribution amounts to $10,000,000, and provides support for at least three undergraduate scholars for five years each.

The contribution would be administered by UG and caters for scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine (STEM).

UG Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, received the gift, on Wednesday, on behalf of the university from Mr. Liu Xiaoxiang, President of CPGL.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that CPGL already has an existing cooperation programme with UG to fund tuition for 18 students, nine of whom must be drawn from hinterland communities.

She said it was a worthwhile contribution towards the education of underprivileged students and towards the university’s aspirational goal of one graduate per household.

Professor Mohamed Martin noted that CPGL has consistently sought ways of partnering with UG to promote tertiary education, particularly for less fortunate Guyanese students.

The Vice-Chancellor recalled that CPGL is also a partner in the Greater Guyana Initiative under which UG is benefitting from a range of additional initiatives.

Xiaoxiang thanked the Vice-Chancellor for her cooperation, which has enabled CPGL to fulfil its Corporate Social Responsibility.

He observed that, notwithstanding the rapid pace of development in Guyana, there is ample room for his company to support the nation’s development.

The company’s president remarked that, based on experiences in China, education is the best way to transform the lives of underprivileged families.

It is the company’s hope to assist students in need to complete their studies and pursue their dreams.

Xiaoxiang said that this latest gift to the university coincides with the 170th Anniversary of the Arrival of Chinese to Guyana as well as the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit.

“This support comes from the bottom of our heart,” the CPGL President said.