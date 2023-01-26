Ramson exposes APNU+AFC’s failure to complete Linden’s synthetic track

–says former administration never paid for materials

MINISTER of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, on Wednesday, exposed the former A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration for failing the people of Linden by never delivering a synthetic track despite several promises to have the project completed.

The minister made those remarks in response to questions from the opposition about the recommencement of works at the synthetic track at Linden during the ongoing budget debates.

Ramson gave detailed background about the project utilising several news reports. In January 2018, he quoted an article in which the then Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sports, Dr. George Norton, had said that synthetic tracks will be constructed by the end of 2018.

He then brought up another article published in May 2018, which stated that the track was on target for completion in October of that year. This article again, he said quoted the former minister.

However, fast forward to October 26, 2018, and $320 million in contracts were signed for the Berbice and Linden synthetic tracks.

Ramson said: “This is when the contracts were actually signed in October of 2018, keeping in mind that the original statements are saying that it would be concluded or on target for October 2018.”

At that time, he noted works were scheduled to begin in one week after the date of signing and will take three to six months to be completed.

Ramson, however, cited another article published in April 2019, when Norton said he was impressed with the ongoing works at the Linden synthetic track; this being some six months after the contract was signed.

He added that another report in June 2019, stated that the Norton received a status update on the construction and reportedly mentioned that the construction was “shaping up nicely.”

Subsequently, in September 2019, another article published by the state media said that the track was nearing completion.

In that same article, it was noted that the layering of the synthetic material would be done by an overseas firm and was expected to commence at the end of September 2019.

Additionally, Ramson brought to the House another article published in December 2019, when Norton was quoted as saying that by the end of that year, the layering of asphalt will be done so the synthetic material could be done in 2020.

“That was December 2019, none of that was completed and here’s the kicker they promised that the track would be completed… by the end of 2018, then they said it would be assured by the end of 2019… they never even paid for the synthetic material,” Ramson said.

It was not until May 31, 2021, that a contract was awarded under the new People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government for the synthetic material and the installation.

Adding clarity, he said that the PPP/C administration also had to complete a number of projects to get to the stage of laying asphalt at the site. This, Ramson said, was completed at the end of October last year.

He said that the synthetic material purchased by this government is safely in storage even as the installation was delayed by the early rainy season which came last year.

As such, the completion of same is scheduled for April of this year as long as the weather conditions permit.

“What I consider to be repugnant is that members of the APNU and AFC have been going around telling the country, holding press conferences etc and saying that the PPP/C government had stopped the project which was a complete falsehood,” Ramson said.

However, he stated what the opposition should do is tell the people of Linden that they failed them.