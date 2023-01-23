Two mothers drown at Feather Beach

TWO mothers tragically lost their lives Sunday evening after they reportedly drowned at Feather Beach, a popular lake in Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam).

Dead is Akeesia Tyrell, 24, of La Belle Alliance and Kawattie Lallbacchan, 25, of Lot 77 Anna Regina. The incident reportedly occurred around 15:00hrs on Sunday.

Tyrell, a mother of three, was expected to celebrate her birthday tomorrow. The family went on a lake outing at the popular Feather Beach in Region Two when the tragedy struck.

Both Tyrell and Lallbacchan went missing after two hours in the water. Cousin of Tyrell, Meeksia Simon said that they were all having a fun time in the water when she realized that she was not seeing Lallbacchan and Tyrell. She said that she alerted other family members and they all began searching for the women. After hours of searching, the women’s bodies were recovered.

They were both rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The bodies were taken to the Suddie Mortuary to await autopsies.