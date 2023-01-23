Elderly pedestrian dies in Leonora accident

BERNARD Marshall, a 78-year-old pedestrian of Norton Street, Georgetown, died after a car driven by a 17-year-old male of Block ‘ X’ Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD), collided with him.

The accident occurred around 18:45hrs on Saturday evening, on the Leonora Public Road, WCD.

Police Headquarters reported that motorcar #PTT 5545, driven by the teen, was heading east along the northern side of the road at a normal rate of speed, due to a heavy downpour of rain. The pedestrian reportedly walked from south to north across the road, into the path of the motorcar.

The man reportedly had a Banks beer bottle in his hand

The teen driver told officers that upon seeing the pedestrian, he swerved left to avoid him. Despite his effort, the car’s right-side front fender collided with the pedestrian causing him to fall to the road surface. The man received lacerations about his left arm.

Marshall was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. He was seen and examined by the doctor on duty, but was referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. There, he received further treatment, but eventually succumbed.

The body was later taken to the Ezekiel Mortuary at Best Village, WCD, for storage and an autopsy. The driver was taken to the Leonora Police Station, where he was placed into custody. A breathlyser test showed that be had no alcohol in his body.

Meanwhile, the vehicle was lodged for police examination. An investigation into the matter is underway.