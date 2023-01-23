Budget 2023 helping people get what they need – citizens say

EXACTLY one week ago, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh presented the massive $781.9 billion 2023 National Budget during a sitting of the National Assembly. Since then, citizens have familiarised themselves with various aspects of the budget and some believe that this budget is a “fair” spending plan that the government is using to meet people’s needs.

Taxi driver Seon Robinson, who hails from the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica), told the Guyana Chronicle that one noteworthy focus of the government, evidenced by the budget, is the focus on Guyana’s youth.

“Giving back to the youths means that he is investing in the future of Guyana and I love that. People don’t think about you because of where you come from and it depends on how you look to determine if you will get a good job or not but with this President, he is not like that. He is working for all of Guyana and I would like to personally thank him and ask him not to change. He makes us feel like he is one of us, even though he sits in the highest office,” Robinson said.

The government’s ambitious housing drive, supported by a $54 billion allocation this year, is another focus that Robinson welcomed. Through this allocation, the government hopes to develop more housing schemes and improve existing areas, as part of a manifesto promise to deliver 50,000 house lots during its first five years in office.

“Many of our parents didn’t get to own a home, but under his leadership, we can get a house lot and a home and our children and grandchildren can get that too,” he said.

Beyond the focus on youth and housing, the taxi driver acknowledged the focus placed on making loans more accessible to Guyana. According to him, accessing loans at the local banks was a tedious process that deterred many people from investing. Now, he believes that various government policies, like the budgetary measures, are changing that.

“With what the President is doing for all of us, we can afford to upgrade our lives because we don’t have to punish to get a chance in life anymore,” Robinson said.

Maya Devi Awadhesh, a young woman from the Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam), told the Guyana Chronicle that various allocations and measures in the budget signal to her that people’s needs are being satisfied.

“I feel like we are being seen, heard and listened to. I remember listening to budgets in the past, but they were always for infrastructure and some other material development for the country. I am sure that even though that was important for Guyana at the time, I feel as if we as young people are now included.

“The young people, children and pensioners are some of the main topics of conversation and not just the background topic and I love that. I take pride in knowing that the government is looking to reduce and not increase taxes in Guyana, which will contribute to a better and stress-free economy for all Guyanese,” she said.

Meanwhile, Georgetown shop owner, Singh (only name given) expressed her delight that the budget accommodated everyone.

“Based on what I heard, it seems like it is a fair budget and one that caters for all of the Guyanese people. I heard the bus driver and passengers talking and everyone sounded pleased and we are happy about that. It is not just because of what we are getting alone, but also because of how we are feeling, and for me as a businesswoman, I feel safer,” she said.