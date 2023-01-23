Fathers urged to participate in special family day next Sunday

–as part of President Ali’s men’s initiative

FATHERS and father figures are urged to participate in a special family day on Sunday, January 29. This is part of the activities organised by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s ‘Men on Mission’ (MoM) initiative.

The objective of this initiative is to set aside a special day so that men can create, encourage and strengthen the bonding experience between a father and his family. It is also an opportunity for him to learn from, and observe, the members of his family through activities such as cooking, playing sports, playing board games, reading, watching a movie, or indulging in other activities that promote conversations, discussions and togetherness within the homes.

The MoM team is asking that individuals take photos of their activities throughout the day and upload them to the MoM’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/menonmissiongy or email them to play@menonmission.gy for an opportunity to win special prizes.

The MoM initiative was launched by President Ali last October.

“The mission of the one thousand men is to work in every single community to eradicate hunger, to work in every single community to lift up those who are emotionally affected and socially affected. It is to change every society and bring positive living and positive life in every single community. It is to work against violence, it is to work in making men better in being good men, responsible men, responsible youths in our society,” the Head of State said.

Thus far, the MoM team has built houses in record time, held job fairs and assisted the people in all of the administrative regions of Guyana under the “One Guyana” umbrella- another initiative crafted by the President.