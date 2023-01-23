Chinese continue to aid Guyana’s development

–President Ali acknowledges in Chinese New Year message

CHINESE have long contributed to the development of Guyana and President, Dr. Irfaan Ali posited that they continue to do so, especially now that Guyana is experiencing significant transformation.

The Head of State, in a message issued on the occasion of the Lunar Chinese New Year, emphasised that Guyana and the People’s Republic of China shared “imperishable relations” that are strengthened by ties of blood, history, friendship and shared interests.

“The Lunar Chinese New Year offers the promise of enhancing co-operation between our two states and between our peoples,” President Ali said.

Beyond that country-to-country relationship though, the President underscored the meaningful contributions of the Chinese community in Guyana. Chinese are one of six groups of people living in Guyana.

“The members of the Chinese community in Guyana continue to make a valuable contribution to national transformation and development,” Dr. Ali affirmed.

This year, the Chinese observe the year of the rabbit. And President Ali related that the rabbit is known for its swiftness, smartness and nimbleness. Even so, he added that the rabbit is also gentle, calm and peaceful.

“The year of the rabbit symbolises the need for adeptness, vigilance, perseverance,” he contended, adding that these are virtues at the heart of the successes of China and its people.

The President extended best wishes to China and the Chinese community in Guyana including the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan and the staff of the embassy.

Ambassador Haiyan explained that the Spring Festival, the Chinese Lunar New Year, is the most important traditional festival in China with a history of more than 4,000 years.

“The year of 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, a beloved animal ranking fourth in the Chinese zodiac. It is a common species but with rich cultural connotation.

“In terms of appearance, the rabbit is meek, cute, innocent and lively, which means that the new year would be peaceful and auspicious. In terms of skills, the rabbit is good at jumping, which means overcoming difficulties and surpassing oneself,” the Ambassador explained in a piece published in the Sunday Chronicle.

And according to her, the Spring Festival is no stranger to Guyanese and it is a observance many look forward to.

Like President Ali, she highlighted the strong ties between Guyana and China, and how well-integrated the Chinese community is in Guyana.

“This year marks the 170th anniversary of Chinese Arrival in Guyana. The Chinese community has integrated deeply into the local society, and together they have contributed to Guyana’s national independence and development. And the Chinese culture, represented by Spring Festival activities, has been integrated into the Guyanese multiculture as well,” she said.

Recently, the Chinese community held the Guyana 2023 Chinese Spring Festival Temple Fair in the National Park, Georgetown, where more than 2,000 persons from all walks of life, including the Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, joined the celebrations. Many Guyanese friends, dressed in Chinese costumes and holding folding fans, gathered to witness various displays of Chinese culture including food, song, lion and dragon dances and fireworks show.