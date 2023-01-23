Joy Agness: From homeless woman to award-winning humanitarian

AS a mother of two sons, teacher, reverend and humanitarian, Joy Agness has spent much of life helping others. And last December, she was bestowed one of the most prestigious awards a humanitarian in the United States (US) can receive: the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joseph Biden.

Agness, 66, was recognised for the work she has been doing through her organization: Angels Helping Hands Association. This is an organisation she created to not only help citizens from her home country Guyana, but across the globe.

“I started Angels Helping Hand because I am a single parent and I know the struggles of single parents and I know how much you have to pour into your children’s lives,” Agness shared in a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle.

She added, “That award is a big accomplishment for me because over the years, I have done so much. I have given so much to so many different organizations and to so many different people.”

It wasn’t always that way, however. In fact, Agness experienced her fair share of challenges throughout her life.

The woman recalled that there was a time when she was homeless and searching for food to feed herself and children. According to her, it was during those moments of distress and uncertainty when she found the strength to push forward and become the woman and humanitarian she is today.

“It got started because of the need for other people and I know what it is like to be in positions like that, I know what it’s like to be hungry, I know what it is like to have kids to look at you… I’ve seen so many situations like this, not only in Guyana and the US, there are always people that [sic] need help.

“I am a humanitarian, I look for situations; I look for people who are going through different things and help out as best as I can,” she said.

STARTING OUT

In Guyana, Agness worked with many organisations, community groups and churches to help vulnerable women, children and persons stigmatized by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). She also worked as an educator in East La Penitence, Georgetown.

With the hope of creating a better life for herself and children, however, she made the decision to migrate to Canada, leaving all that she knew behind.

The new journey brought on its own challenges but being a strong-minded individual, Agness was certain that all turbulent times would pass eventually. Upon her arrival, she worked at the Guyana Consulate in Canada for some time. She, however, felt as if her life was at a standstill and a change was needed.

In 1977, two years after leaving Guyana, Agness made the decision to migrate again, this time to the United States of America, where she pursued studies and became a registered nurse.

While her work as a nurse was fulfilling as she was able to tend to those in need, Agness craved the need to bring even more joy to people. This led to her opening her very first business, Joy Agness Events International, catering for weddings and other events.

“Every time they would have birthdays and nurses party or whatever we are doing I would always volunteer to decorate and so forth, because it’s something that I always loved to do. It was my hobby that I turned into my business.”

Her new business venture began with a rapid rise which saw her catering to small and large events globally. One major event was the White House inauguration ceremony of US President Barack Obama for his second term.

While her life is filled with so many great achievements, Agness never fails to share her earnings with those who are not as fortunate as herself. Yearly, she sponsors a free wedding to someone who cannot afford it. She also provides school supplies, clothing and other amenities to less fortunate children in the US and Guyana.

Agness believes that her story is far from ending and her recent award signifies the start of an even greater journey as a humanitarian.

She hopes to continue sharing her knowledge as a professor, teaching event planning at several colleges in the US and as a helper, sharing whatever she can with someone who is in need.