Subscribe to get updates
Stanleytown man busted with ganja following high-speed chase
The cannabis seized by ranks of the Mahaica Police Station Anti-Crime Patrol (Guyana Police Force photo)
POLICE on the East Coast of Demerara, on Friday night, arrested 52-year-old Carlos Edward of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam Berbice, who crashed his car after trying to escape from ranks on patrol duty.

Police found 28.6 kilograms of cannabis in the car. A press release from Police Headquarters noted that ranks from the Mahaica Police Station’s Anti-Crime Patrol carried out the arrest at about 22:50hrs.

The ranks were on patrol duty in the vicinity of Helena #1 Public Road at Mahaica when they observed a black motorcar overtook several vehicles on the Mahaica Bridge at a fast rate of speed.

Carlos Edward crashed the car during his bid to flee from the police (Guyana Police Force photo)

The ranks attempted to stop the car but it sped away. The police ranks pursued the car and, with the aid of the siren and loud hailer, indicated to the driver to stop, but he refused.

The vehicle instead sped into Jonestown and hit a utility pole at Belmont Mahaica.

Police said Edward lost control of the vehicle which ended up in a nearby trench. It is alleged that Edward exited the vehicle and attempted to escape with two bulky bags.

He was arrested and the ranks proceeded to search the bags in his presence and found a total of nine black plastic parcels and three transparent plastic parcels, with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Edward was told of the offence and escorted to the Mahaica Police Station where he was placed into custody pending charges.

Staff Reporter

