President Ali in tree-planting exercise
Tree-2

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali and other officials on Saturday evening commenced a tree-planting exercise along Lamaha Street between Albert and Camp Streets, Georgetown. The President was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha and students of the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA). This initiative forms part of the ongoing beautification and enhancement throughout Guyana. In brief remarks during a live broadcast on his Facebook page, President Ali thanked the students of the GSA for joining him and his government on their mission to create a new way of thinking for all Guyanese. “We are encouraging the citizens from all across the country to plant as many trees as they can to beautify the environment in which they live,” the Head of State said. He said such an initiative will create “a beautiful path, exhibiting not only the physical improvement of the place, but the improvement of the environment that can help us all.” He also noted that it will help with people’s mental health and thinking. “We want to lead from the front in showcasing what we can do as citizens,” President Ali contended.

Staff Reporter

