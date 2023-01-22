News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
$2.4B for road upgrades in Little Diamond/Herstelling
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and a team inspect a map of the area
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and a team inspect a map of the area

MINISTER of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and engineers from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), on Friday last, inspected infrastructure works at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

The works visited included an access road being upgraded at Third Street, Herstelling. Minister Croal stated that the project, which began at the end of 2022, is important for the development of the area, especially as residents previously raised concerns about the road.

“I’m happy that we’re now able to have this addressed and certainly you will find this continuing under the Irfaan Ali-led government; to be able to respond and put our resources to make our communities better,” the Housing Minister was quoted as saying in a press release from his ministry.

In communities under the Little Diamond/Herstelling Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), at least $2.4 billion in roads will be upgraded.

Road works ongoing in Herstelling

The minister noted that these initiatives will provide opportunities for new contractors and employment for Guyanese. He said that the projects will improve the quality of life for residents in new and existing housing schemes.

The Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Jaigopaul welcomed the development, noting that the NDC is pleased to have another opportunity to serve the communities.

Herstelling resident, Mr. Randolph Pereira, was excited about the works at Third Street and other incoming works, as he said that the state of the roads has affected the community for some time.

“I’ve been a resident here since 2016 and the roads were in a very deplorable condition and there were very hard times for residents in the area. A lot of people experienced damages to their vehicle and I’m so happy now that the Minister is here and the infrastructure is taking place and there’s vast improvement,” Mr. Pereira said.

Works are ongoing at Fourth Bridge, Herstelling

During his visit, the minister also inspected ongoing works at Fourth Bridge, Herstelling.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal explained that, through the Ministry of Housing and Water, Ministry of Public Works and Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, more than 1,100 internal access roads in communities across the country will be upgraded to concrete and asphaltic concrete over the coming months.

As part of transparency and accountability measures, the projects will be monitored with assistance from the respective NDCs. Maps of the areas and copies of the contracts will be given to each NDC and residents will be able to visit the NDCs to receive information on the scope of works for projects in that particular area.

The minister was accompanied by Chairman of the Little Diamond/Herstelling NDC, Mr. Puneet Jaigopaul; Chairman of the Community Development Council (CDC), Mr. Natram Rampersaud; CDC member, Mr. Neville Butts and other residents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
nseoraj@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.