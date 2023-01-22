Four years jail, $53M fine for teen caught with marijuana

A 19-year-old woman was, on Friday last, sentenced to four years in prison and fined $53.1 million for the possession of cannabis, which she claimed belonged to Roy Anthony Charles called “Skiddle” who was gunned down on Durban Street recently.

Marlena Emptage of Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, plead guilty to the possession of 59 kilograms of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

According to a press release from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), the teen appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly.

Emptage was charged jointly with her boyfriend, Tyriq Gentle and her sister, Yvette Robinson. However, Emptage took ownership of the drugs and told the court that the other accused had no knowledge of the crime.

Based on this development, the charge was withdrawn against Gentle and Robinson by CANU prosecutor, Richard Harris.

On January 18, CANU Officers conducted an operation at the woman’s house when they discovered the cannabis hidden in barrels and shopping bags inside her room.

CANU then issued a wanted bulletin for the trio after which they turned themselves in.

Under caution, Emptage told CANU ranks, “It was given to me by a man name Skiddle to keep. I was paid $100,000. It was never returned to him because he was shot dead.”

On January 9, 2023, Charles was fatally shot during a drive-by shooting by men in an old model grey Allion motorcar, while he was walking with a friend along Durban Street.

According to the Police, Charles, a labourer, was shot 12 times – three times to his neck, twice to his jaw, twice to the forehead, once to his left hand, twice to his lower back and twice to his shoulder.

Investigation into Charles’ murder is still ongoing.